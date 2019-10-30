Swat appoints its first female FC district officer

Hina Munawar has been appointed Swat’s first female district officer in the Frontier Constabulary.

“I always wanted to join the police,” Munawar said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din. “I have always wanted to work for the public and solve their problems from the grassroot level,” she added.

Munawar hails from Faisalabad. She completed her MPhil in economics and later passed her CSS exams after which she was placed in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP). “As a part of the PSP, it is mandatory to complete a year in the FC, I was recently posted as the district officer of the constabulary in Swat,” she remarked.

She shared that she loves her job and is thoroughly enjoying it. “I love my uniform and have always wanted to be a part of a disciplined force like this one,” she said.

Munawar feels honored to be a part of a force that has worked to curb terrorism in Pakistan. “The FC force has actively worked against terrorism along with the army. Many officers have even lost their lives in the process.”

In 2012, when the Taliban took over Swat, the police and FC fought against them and pushed them out of the scenic valley. Many officers lost their lives in the process.

“I want to work for the welfare of my officers during my tenure,” Munawar said.

She also said that although terrorism has not been completely eradicated form Swat, the valley has become a safer place now. “I will take this posting as an opportunity to ensure the safety and security for the people of the region,” Munawar vowed.

She credits her success to the unconditional love and support she always received from her family.

