Suspected Chunian killer remanded into police custody for 15 days

A Lahore anti-terrorism court remanded on Wednesday a suspect, Sohail Shehzad, into police custody in the rape and murder of four children in Kasur’s Chunian.

The Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies arrested the suspected rapist and killer, the Punjab chief minister confirmed Tuesday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told reporters in Lahore that the suspect was arrested after his DNA matched samples taken from the bodies of four children found in Chunian. At least 1,500 people underwent DNA tests, he added.

Three were found in Chunian on September 17. According to the police, they were among five children who had gone missing from various areas of the district in the last three months.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.