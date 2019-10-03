Suspect in judge video case ‘abducted’, case registered

A case was registered on Thursday after a suspect in the investigation into a video leak scandal involving former accountability court Judge Arshad Malik went missing along with his family.

The FIR was registered at a police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Khurram Shahzad Yousuf’s brother-in-law. A copy of the FIR is available with SAMAA TV.

The complainant alleged that Nasir Janjua, another suspect in the video scandal, was responsible for this. He said Yousuf had been worried over the case, adding that Yousuf was in contact with Janjua.

“Nasir Janjua has a hand in the abduction of Khurram Shahzad and his family,” the brother-in-law, Rashid Yousuf said.

Related: Judge video case suspect says his son is missing

A case has been registered against Janjua under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During a press conference in June, PML-N leader Maryan Nawaz showed videos in which Judge Malik told another person that he was pressured into convicting former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia mills case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

On August 23, the Supreme Court ruled that the final decision in the Judge Malik case rests with the Islamabad High Court. It can choose whether to reopen the Al-Azizia case or admit the video as evidence in Nawaz’s appeal against his sentence.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.