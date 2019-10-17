Supreme Court takes FBR to task over tax collection 

The Federal Board of Revenue’s performance was questioned by the Supreme Court during a hearing on Thursday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the board is turning into a burden for the government. “Why hasn’t the board been able to meet its tax targets?

They have employed more than 22,000 people just to collect 20% of taxes. More than 80% of the taxes are indirect, the judge said.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the federal board challenging the restoration of its Muhammad Anwar Goraya. A two-member bench dismissed the board’s petition in the case.

Goraya was posted as an accountant of the inland revenue department in Karachi. He was removed from his post in 2015 over “inefficiency and corruption”. An FBR team had even submitted a report against his conduct. Goraya, however, had challenged his sacking.

His appointment was eventually restored by a court.

