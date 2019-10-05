Sukkur brothers killed after consuming poisonous food

Photo: AFP/file

Two men were killed after consuming poisonous food at their house in Andhar village in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Moeen and 18-year-old Mujeeb.

Their two younger brothers, who are being treated at Sukkur’s Civil Hospital, are said to be in critical condition.

They are all sons of a labourer, identified as Ejaz Ahmed.

Their maternal uncle said that the four brothers were eating dinner together when they started falling sick and were immediately rushed to the hospital. He claimed that they have been poisoned by their grandmother.

The doctors have confirmed that there was poison in the food that they ate, adding that more information will become available after their medical report comes.

The family has said that they will register a complaint after they have read the medical report.

