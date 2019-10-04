Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad

Students of Comsats University, Islamabad staged a protest Friday blaming the administration for the death of an undergrad, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the campus.

Inamul Haq, a second-semester student of Business Administration, fell unconscious after a class earlier in the day.

Students alleged that the university’s ambulance was not available at the time. They said Inam’s friends tried to call in an ambulance from the outside, but the administration did not let it enter the varsity premises.

The protesting students said the administration didn’t even let them bring in their own vehicle to transport Inam to hospital. They said Inam died during these 20-25 minutes.

The students said there was also no first aid available on the campus at the time Inam’s condition worsened.

The university said in a statement that “the student suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the Medical Center, where he was administered emergency medical treatment by trained medical professionals”.

After administering emergency treatment, the statement said, the student was rushed to the National Institutes of Health Medical Complex, Islamabad for further medical treatment.

It said Inam was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. “The student’s family refused the postmortem of deceased student and subsequently the body was handed over to the family,” the statement added.

Inam was the only son of his parents. He had two sisters.

The protesting students demanded Rs2 million compensation for his family, removal of staff at the dispensary on the campus, and a guarantee that no action would be taken against them for protesting against the administration.

The protest was called off after the varsity administration assured the students of meeting their demands.