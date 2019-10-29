Stroke to become fourth most common disease in Pakistan: experts

Stroke will become the fourth most common disease in Pakistan in the coming years. Around 45,000,000 people are affected by stroke in their lifetime in the country, according to official estimates.

Pakistan is among the countries where people over the age of 45 have a high risk of stroke, 10 years earlier than the people world over. One in every six men and one in every five women in the country are at the risk of having a stroke.

The reason for this is increasing levels of high blood pressure and tobacco consumption.

In light of the worsening situation experts call for establishing brain attack centres in all hospitals. They claim every day Karachi hospitals admit around 200 to 300 stroke patients.

At least 22% of those diagnosed with stroke either die as a result of it or are disabled for life, says the Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation. However, it is possible to live a healthy life after a stroke with the right preventive measures and lifestyle changes, it adds.

Experts at a seminar held in Karachi to mark World Stroke Day said the warning signs and symptoms of stroke include difficulty in speaking, drooping of the mouth, weakness or numbness in one leg, dizziness, sudden loss of vision, loss of balance, sudden intense headache or fainting.

The risk of stroke can be reduced by 20% by taking a few simple measures. These include keeping blood pressure and diabetes under control, eating food with less cholesterol, limiting the intake of red meat and fatty foods, and exercising at least five days a week for 20-30 minutes.

One in four of us will have a stroke in our lifetime, according to the World Stroke Organisation. It lists the disease as the world’s third leading cause of death. This is because during a stroke, the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain is stopped.

For every second the brain is deprived of oxygen during a stroke, 32,000 brain cells die and 20,000,000 cells are killed every minute. These cells cannot be regenerated.

