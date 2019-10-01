Stranger Things renewed for fourth season

Photo: Stranger Things

Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season, and it’s now teasing a world beyond Hawkins, Indiana, where the show was originally set.

The company made the announcement today on Twitter in a brief teaser video. Stranger Things not set in Hawkins might sound strange, but after three seasons, it’s probably time to explore other areas of the show’s world.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The Duffer Brothers released their own statement, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

