Customs official seized stolen items worth over Rs20 million in different raids in Quetta on Wednesday.

A Customs spokespersons said a team of law enforcers foiled two smuggling bids in Quetta’s Lak Pass and Darakshan areas.

The suspects, however, managed to flee the scene.

The seized items included 1,200 kilogrammes of betel nuts and welding rods weighing 5,000 kilogrammes.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.