Social media users want FIR registered against Fawad Chaudhry

A circular with instructions to party workers for the Azadi March is being circulated on social media for the last few days under the letterhead of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. It is a fake notification, JUI-F’s social media cell has stated several times.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, however, shared a copy of the circular on Twitter Sunday night, calling attention to point six of the circular. He said that the sixth point made it seem like the march was part of a pink movement being organised in Amsterdam or San Francisco. He deleted the tweet Monday evening.

This is point six: those participating in the sit-in shall not engage in sodomy without the permission of their amir. Those found guilty will be thrown out of the march and their things will be confiscated.

چھ نمبر ہدائیت سے تو لگ رھا ہے دھرنا اہمسٹرڈیم یا سان فرانسسکو کی پنک موومنٹ کا دھرنا ہے:) کمال ہی ارادے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/XhrqDvdp59 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 6, 2019

In response to Chaudhry’s post, JUI clarified on its official Twitter account that the circular is fake.

It said that some people are trying to give themselves satisfaction by spreading fake information to counter the public support being given to the Azadi March.

آزادی مارچ کی عوامی حلقوں میں مقبولیت اور تمام شعبوں سے وابستہ افرادکی بھرپور حمایت پر چند عناصرجھوٹ اور فیک چیزیں چلا کر خود کو طفل تسلیاں دےرہے ہیں

ایسے عناصر سے ہوشیار رہیں، ہمارے اہداف متعین ہیں۔

باوثوق خبر اور نوٹیفکیشن کیلئے جماعت کے مرکزی اکاؤنٹس سے وابستہ رہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/ZjQsml7irx — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) October 6, 2019

The party warned against such people. “Our goals are set. Follow the party’s official accounts to stay updated on legitimate and correct information about the march,” the tweet read.

JUI-F Secretary-General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and JUI-F’s Rashid Soomro also held a press conference on Monday to clarify the party’s stance. They reiterated that the notification being circulated is fake and ‘ridiculous’. The party leaders called it a conspiracy against the Azadi March by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘bullies’.

“JUI-F is not connected to this circular in any way,” the leaders said.

PTI has always conspired against JUI-F and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they said, adding that the PTI is using such tactics because it can foresee its political downfall.

Haideri challenged the PTI to compete with the party in the political arena on October 27.

Journalist Mubashir Zaidi, too, shared the circular and questioned why the Ministry of Information’s Fake News Buster was ‘asleep’ now.

Last year, the information ministry launched a Twitter account to “tackle and expose” fake news that is spread through social media.

The account titled ‘FakeNewsBusterMoIB’ was created on the instructions of then Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to fight the spread of false information.

JUI must register FIR in cyber crime unit against Fawad, ita too much, if they don’t register FIR, then its mean, the letter was original — Sajid Gondal (@sgondal) October 7, 2019

Many social media users called for an FIR to be registered against Chaudhry under the cyber crime act for spreading fake news.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.