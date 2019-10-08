Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Smartphones are the future of identity verification: Fawad Chaudhry

6 hours ago
 
Pakistan will soon be opting towards mobile payment for all transactions, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

“Smartphones are the future of identity verification,” he said while talking to the media on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Chaudhry said the condition of submitting CNIC for purchases will be removed.

According to a recent announcement by the FBR, shoppers will have to provide a copy of their CNIC for purchases exceeding Rs50,000. The condition was introduced for business-to-business transactions to avoid fake transactions.

He shared the government’s plan to build Asia’s largest bio-science park in Jhelum.

Talking about the FBR’s anti-smuggling drive across the country, the minister said it has encouraged businessmen.

“For the last 10 years, there has been an issue of money laundering. Imports were used as money laundering and under invoicing was common,” he said.

“It is difficult to talk about science in Pakistan,” Chaudhry remarked.

Even in 2019, the minister of science has to tell people that there is no need to use binoculars to look at the moon, he pointed out.

“Developed countries are lucky, because they don’t have to deal with people like Fazalur Rehman and Khadim Hussain Rizvi,” he said.

We have to face them every Friday, he added.

