Violence

Six soldiers, five civilians injured in Pak-Afghan border clash: ISPR

53 mins ago
Six soldiers, five civilians injured in Pak-Afghan border clash: ISPR

Six Pakistani soldiers and five civilians, including a woman, were injured in an exchange of fire between Pakistan and Afghan border guards in Khyber Paktunkhwa’s Chitral, the ISPR said on Tuesday.

“Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machineguns from Nari District, Kunar province, targeting civil population in Arundu village, Chitral,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“6 soldiers and 5 citizens, including a woman got injured,” it added.

The statement read that Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts Kandi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated.

The exchange of fire was stopped “after engagement at military level”.

