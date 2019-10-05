Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Sindh’s new number plates take pride in its heritage

54 mins ago
 
Sindh’s new number plates take pride in its heritage

Sindh is looking forward to introducing new number plates for the vehicles. Their logo will be made from ajrak and they will be installed with chips. 

If you scan the logo on the number plate, then you will get information about the vehicle such as the name of its owner, its model and other information, said Sindh Excise Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh.

He shared that they plan on introducing the number plates next year.

In the first phase, number plates will be issued to 0.3 million cars and 0.3 million motorcycles.

The approval for the numbe plates will be first taken from the provincial cabinet and CM Murad Ali Shah, Shaikh added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ajrak Sindh
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Islamabad police declare Bahria University student's death an accident
Islamabad police declare Bahria University student’s death an accident
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.