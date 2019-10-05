Sindh’s new number plates take pride in its heritage

Sindh is looking forward to introducing new number plates for the vehicles. Their logo will be made from ajrak and they will be installed with chips.

If you scan the logo on the number plate, then you will get information about the vehicle such as the name of its owner, its model and other information, said Sindh Excise Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh.

He shared that they plan on introducing the number plates next year.

In the first phase, number plates will be issued to 0.3 million cars and 0.3 million motorcycles.

The approval for the numbe plates will be first taken from the provincial cabinet and CM Murad Ali Shah, Shaikh added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.