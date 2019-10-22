Sindh to spend over Rs300b on Karachi infrastructure development: Ghani

Says dog bite cases in Sindh alone are being highlighted







Follow SAMAA English on Faceboo k , Twitter, and Instagram .







The minister said so while addressing a ceremony in Karachi. "The amount we are going to spend for infrastructure development, for restoration of KWSB's water and sewerage lines would perhaps not have been spent in the history," he said."We will spend more than Rs300 billion in the new few years."Commenting on dog bite cases in Sindh, Ghani said such cases were surfacing all over the country, however, the cases in Sindh were being highlighted only."You have researched that 92,000 people have been bitten by stray dogs in Sindh," he said, questioning, "So can you say that nowhere else across Pakistan anyone has been bitten by a stray dog?"The minister was of the view that the number of dog bite cases in Sindh should be compared with the number of these cases all over the country.