Sindh to keep 0.5% job quota for transgender persons

The Sindh government will reserve a 0.5% quota of jobs for transgender persons in all departments, it was decided in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Transgender persons should not just be given jobs in the police, but also other departments, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In the meeting, he said he wants to bring transgender persons into the mainstream and turn them into productive citizens.

The Sindh chief minister urged transgender persons to focus on education.

Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Information Murtaza Wahab briefed the media over the meeting in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

He said the Sindh CM also approved the rules of the Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment Act, 2019, under which injured persons are liable to treatment by hospitals without “complying with medico-legal formalities”.

“We have to put a stop to this. We cannot allow anyone to [jeopardise] someone’s life for medico-legal formalities,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by Wahab. The Sindh government will also set up a fund for the treatment of injured people, he added.

The CM has ordered a crackdown against the supply of drugs, Iranian oil, gutka and mainpuri.

“He [Murad Ali Shah] ordered that the supply of drugs in the city should be immediately curbed. The chief minister added that anyone from the police department involved in the sourcing of drugs should be caught and suspended,” Wahab said. “All the factories involved in the production and supply of gutka and mainpuri should be closed down and investigations should be conducted by the police.”

Wahab also expressed that the cabinet was disappointed with the incorrect statements made by the federal government during a press conference held when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the megapolis.

“I want to clarify this in front of you. All the projects Khusro Bakhtiar has taken credit for, whether in collaboration with the World Bank or the Asian Bank, were conceived and negotiated by the provincial government,” Wahab said. “The projects were sent to the federal government in the economic council only for approval as foreign payments were involved.”

He emphasised that the loan was taken by the Sindh government for the betterment of the city. We should be given credit for it, the adviser said.

“Only the Green Line [project] is funded by the federal government. All other projects: Red Line, Orange Line and projects under the Water Board are being funded by the Sindh government,” he said.

