Says street criminals snatched mother-in-law's bangles

“I am also a resident of this city,” Imam said, addressing a seminar on community policing in Karachi. “My mother-in-law was looted… my nephews were looted, my sister and brother were also looted.“But I am still smiling in front of you,” the Sindh IG told the attendees.The top cop in the province said street criminals had snatched bangles from his mother-in-law. He said controlling crime in Karachi wasn’t possible without a safe city project.The Sindh IG said that unemployment and illiteracy were the factors behind growing street crimes in the megapolis.According to data obtained by SAMAA TV, at least 31 people have been killed and 282 injured while resisting robberies in Karachi so far this year.In 2018, at least 54 people were killed in the city during robberies and muggings.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram