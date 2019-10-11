Sindh Healthcare Commission’s office sealed over financial irregularities

Photo: AFP

A team of the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment sealed on Thursday the office of the Sindh Healthcare Commission in Karachi over complaints of financial irregularities.

Five of the commission’s officials were served notices and asked to appear before the ACE next week to explain the charges of extortion, blackmail, abuse of power and embezzlement of funds.

The officials included SHCC CEO Dr Minhaj Qidwai, Deputy Director Dr Sandeep, Inspection Director Dr Amir, Dr Ayaz Tunio and Dr Farhana Memon.

ACE officials say the health body was extorting money while conducting raids on the pretext of inspection. They are also conducting a thorough investigation of the budget and funds issued to the SHCC.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said the healthcare commission’s important work was being hindered. She said the body was already suffering from a lack of human resources.

The minister said ACE should have contacted the health department before carrying out any raids.

