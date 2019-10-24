Sindh govt’s tall garbage lifting claims missing from official records

The Sindh government’s garbage lifting figures in its much-touted Karachi cleanliness campaign do not match the computerised records issued by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The government’s one-month-long ‘Karachi cleanliness campaign’ came to an end on October 20. It has, however, yet to formally announce the end of the campaign.

Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh recently claimed that during the campaign around 976,000 tons of garbage was lifted, of which 162,000 tons was fresh garbage while the remaining 814,000 tons was “backlog garbage”.

A handout from the Sindh chief minister’s office issued on October 21, however, told a different story.

The press release said “a total of 979,941 tons of garbage [has been] lifted during [the] Karachi cleanliness campaign, out of which 295,563 tons reached landfill sites from garbage transfer stations”.

During his October 16 tour of the city, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed the media that between 300,000 and 325,000 tons of garbage has reached landfill sites.

But the computerised records of the landfill sites don’t corroborate this statement. Records say 312,515 tons of garbage reached landfill sites during the cleanliness campaign.

It details the district wise figures of garbage lifted and transported to landfill sites during the campaign.

From District West, 100,240 tons of garbage reached landfill sites, 87,197 tons from District Central, 69,771 tons from District Korangi, 29,596 tons from District East, 14,926 tons from District South and 10,785 tons from District Malir.

SSWMB Managing Director Asif Ikram, during a session at the Urban Resources Centre last month, claimed that there is a backlog of 1,600,000 tons of garbage in Karachi.