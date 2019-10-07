Sindh govt offers Turkish company to make Karachi garbage-free

A view of loaded trolley from garbage carried by DMC worker in the Korangi area in Karachi. Photo: ONLINE

The Government of Sindh offered on Monday a Turkish company to remove garbage from Karachi.

Officials of the Turkish company, OZPAK J V, met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah at the CM House on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Shah said the company would be tasked to lift garbage and clean the roads. He said six garbage transfer stations (GTSs) will have to be made for this purpose.

The chief minister said the Turkish company would transport garbage to these stations.

