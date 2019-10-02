Sindh govt has frozen 65 properties of banned outfits: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has seized and frozen 65 properties of four banned organisations under the UNSC Act, 1948 and UNSC Freezing and Seizure Order, 2019.

He said this while discussing measures taken by the Sindh government to deter terror financing with an American delegation comprising US Congressman Jim Himes, US Congressman and Member of the House Permanente Select Committee on Intelligence Sean Patrick Maloney, US Consul-General Robert Silberstein, Deputy Consul-General Darian Arky and others. The chief minister was assisted by Home Secretary Kazi Kabir.

He said that 59 properties of the Jamatud Dawa, Falah-e-Insanyat Foundation and Jaish-e-Mohammad and six properties of Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan have been seized and frozen.

Sindh is a land of Sufis and its people are tolerant, he said, adding that for this reason, the existence of any proscribed organisation or entity has not been traced in the province. No arrest or prosecution of any individual in connection with the UN Sanction Regime 1267 and 1373 has been made, he said.

Talking about terror finance related cases, Shah said that 47 cases have been registered and were being investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police.

The chief minister disclosed that 19 non-profit organisations were under investigation in Sindh. Out of these, 14 NPOS are affiliates of proscribed organisations, while five NPOs are being investigated for their terror financing vulnerability.

A taskforce has been constituted to take action against money laundering, he shared, adding that it has directed stakeholders, such as the Pakistan Customs, Airports Security Force and Federal Investigation Agency, to establish currency detection units at major airports.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.