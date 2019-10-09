Sindh government reconstitutes KWSB board of directors

The Sindh government has reconstituted the board of directors of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, according to a notification it issued Wednesday.

The KWSB board of directors comprises 15 members. It is divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.

The Group A consists of seven members, including the Sindh local government minister (chairman), Karachi mayor, local government, finance and planning secretaries, district council chairman and the KWSB managing director.

The Group B consists of eight non-statutory members belonging to different segments of the society. These members include Dr Noman Ahmed, Barrister Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Muhammad Rizwan Rauf, Tariq Hussain, Asad Ali Shah, Simi Sadaf Kamal, Muhammad Suleman Chandio and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry president.

According to the notification, two DMC chairmen may be invited to every board meeting as observers on a rotation basis and they may also be a part of any sub-committee formed by the KWSB.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the KWSB board of directors have also been finalised by the Sindh government, which are as under:

The tenure of non-statutory members (Group B) shall be four years

No representative of any member will attend the meeting

The power to appoint the managing director is vested with Government of Sindh under Section 5(1)

The reconstituted board should be empowered to hire the MD

The board shall prepare a five-year strategic business plan for utility, periodic review and amend it and lay down the key performance indicators to help monitor its performance from time to time

Other core responsibilities of the board shall include the appointment of the managing director, an internal auditor, reform managers, constitution of various board committees, review and approval of annual budget and approval of the tariff structure for various services

The board shall be authorized to grant approval to expenditures to the tune of Rs100million

All the decision-making of the KWSB shall be done through the board

The Chairman shall stop using article 6(1) C and all such cases shall be presented timely before the board

The board shall revisit and review the KWSB Act 1996 and suggest improvements agreed in the Commitment of Cooperation (CoC) documents

It determine the ways and means to make KWSB more autonomous with clear administrative mandates for routine decision making

The board shall approve new rules of business for the whole organisation

It will meet at least 10 times a year

The quorum of the board shall be one-half of the total number of members, apart from scheduled meetings; one-half of the members shall be empowered to requisition any emergent meeting to deliberate a matter of extraordinary importance

The reconstituted board of directors of the KWSB will ultimately reduce the powers of the managing director as he will not be able to solely take and implement decisions regarding the KWSB policies.