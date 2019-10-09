Sindh government reconstitutes KWSB board of directors

The Sindh government has reconstituted the board of directors of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, according to a notification it issued Wednesday.
The KWSB board of directors comprises 15 members. It is divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.
The Group A consists of seven members, including the Sindh local government minister (chairman), Karachi mayor, local government, finance and planning secretaries, district council chairman and the KWSB managing director.
The Group B consists of eight non-statutory members belonging to different segments of the society. These members include Dr Noman Ahmed, Barrister Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Muhammad Rizwan Rauf, Tariq Hussain, Asad Ali Shah, Simi Sadaf Kamal, Muhammad Suleman Chandio and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry president.
According to the notification, two DMC chairmen may be invited to every board meeting as observers on a rotation basis and they may also be a part of any sub-committee formed by the KWSB.
The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the KWSB board of directors have also been finalised by the Sindh government, which are as under:
The reconstituted board of directors of the KWSB will ultimately reduce the powers of the managing director as he will not be able to solely take and implement decisions regarding the KWSB policies.