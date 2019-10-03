Sindh CM gives transgender people quota in govt service

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ushered in new reforms, which include establishment of model stations, upgradation of the pay scale of Sindh’s policemen at par with Punjab, creation of Ghazis in the police and allocation of a special quota in government service for transgender people.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting on police matters at the CM House in Karachi on Thursday. It was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Dr Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Training Additional IG Aftab Pathan, Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and senior police officers.

The IG briefed the chief minister about different proposals to introducing reforms from top to bottom in the police department. The Karachi additional IG told the CM that there 108 police stations in the city and most of them were redundant as they have been established on nullahs.

Model police station

Two police stations located within the same periphery of the city should be merged and declared as a model police station, the Sindh CM said.

He approved the establishment of a model police station in the city in the first phase by amalgamating the Boat Basin police station with the Clifton police station.

It will have a senior SHO with DDO powers. He would be given a revolving fund of Rs50,000 to meet day-to-day expenses. An accountant will keep record of the expenditures and when the account depletes, it will be refilled with Rs50,000.

Memon said he needed new vehicles for the model police stations which the chief minister allowed him to get.

Quota for transgender people

The CM said that transgender people are the most neglected and ignored members of our society. The government must allocate a reasonable quota for the recruitment of transgender people in all government departments, including the police, he said.

He directed the chief secretary to prepare a working paper for the cabinet so that jobs could be allocated for transgender people. “I want to bring transgender people to the mainstream and educate and train them,” he said, urging NGOs and other organisations working for the welfare of transgender people to educate them and bring them in government service.

He also directed the chief secretary to make necessary amendments to the rules so that transgender people could be allowed to even compete in an open competition for government service.

