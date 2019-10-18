Sindh bans pillion riding on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

The Sindh home department has imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding across the province on October 20 on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and companions.

The government prohibited exhibition of weapons and assembly of five or more people, according to a notification issued by the home department.

The decision was taken to ensure security across the province on Chehlum.

The Sindh government had also banned pillion riding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and other cities on Muharram 9 and 10.