Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh announces public holiday on October 14

3 hours ago
 
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 14 across the province on the occasion of Urs of saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

The notification was issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday.

Related:Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

“All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on Monday,” reads the notification signed by the Sindh chief secretary.

The three-day festivities on the Urs will begin across the province with poetry sessions, literature conferences, and other activities to celebrate the Sufi saint.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
public holiday Shah Abdul Latif
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.