Sindh announces public holiday on October 14

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 14 across the province on the occasion of Urs of saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

The notification was issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday.

“All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on Monday,” reads the notification signed by the Sindh chief secretary.

The three-day festivities on the Urs will begin across the province with poetry sessions, literature conferences, and other activities to celebrate the Sufi saint.