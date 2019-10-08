Sikhs happy over Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Sikhs have expressed “unprecedented enthusiasm” for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, reported Radio Pakistan.

“An overwhelming response of the Sikh community from different European countries, besides India, is being observed and we are preparing accommodation and other necessary facilities for them,” the foreign minister said while talking to a private news channel prior to his departure for China.

Talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, Qureshi said the premier will have discussions with the chief executives and presidents of different Chinese companies keen to invest in Pakistan along with meetings with senior officials.

He said China and Pakistan both have agreed to focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project will benefit the people of the region, he said.

