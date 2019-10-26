Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Shop owner shot dead during robbery in New Karachi

27 mins ago
Shop owner shot dead during robbery in New Karachi

A man was killed during a robbery at his shop in New Karachi late Friday night. 

The victim, identified as Kamran the shop owner, was shot by robbers. His brother Farhan was injured in the incident.

Four robbers entered the store in New Karachi Industrial Area Sector 5-F. They arrived on two motorcycles and stole Rs500,000.

When the brothers tried to the alert the police by making noise, the robbers opened fire.

Three of the robbers fled on one motorcycle while the other on foot. They left one motorcycle at the crime scene. The New Karachi police are now checking the licence plate. They also found two 30-bore pistol shells at the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.