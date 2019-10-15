Sheikhupura man accused of torturing wife to death

A man has been accused of torturing his wife to death in Sheikhupura.

The woman’s family staged a protest and blocked the Lahore-Sargodha road. They even kept the woman’s body on the road.

The family members have said that Ramzan had married another woman a few months back. Following that, he had been having fights with his first wife, Shamim Ara, every day. They claimed that Ramzan used to beat his wife routinely.

The suspect managed to escape after the murder and his two children are missing too, the woman’s family has claimed.