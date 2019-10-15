Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Sheikhupura man accused of torturing wife to death

3 hours ago
 
Sheikhupura man accused of torturing wife to death

A man has been accused of torturing his wife to death in Sheikhupura. 

The woman’s family staged a protest and blocked the Lahore-Sargodha road. They even kept the woman’s body on the road.

The family members have said that Ramzan had married another woman a few months back. Following that, he had been having fights with his first wife, Shamim Ara, every day. They claimed that Ramzan used to beat his wife routinely.

The suspect managed to escape after the murder and his two children are missing too, the woman’s family has claimed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
sheikhupura VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Art, Statue, 3D artist
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.