Shehbaz wants Nawaz’s sentence to be suspended till he recovers

2 mins ago
Photo: AFP

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court asking for the suspension of his brother’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case.

Nawaz, who is currently completing his seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case, was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. His doctors said that his platelet count is critically low.

On Thursday, Shehbaz approached the court on the matter.

Former PM Nawaz should be released on bail because he isn’t well, the petition says. There is a grave danger to Nawaz’s life because of his sickness, it read. I am the only member of the Sharif family that is currently not in prison, Shehbaz says in his petition. Nawaz is my elder brother and I consider him a fatherly figure, he added.

Shehbaz said that his brother should be allowed to seek treatment wherever he wants, be it in Pakistan or any other country.

Nawaz’s medical reports have been submitted alongside the petition too. The NAB chairperson and Lahore director-general have been named as respondents.

