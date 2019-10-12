Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Shehbaz is and will remain party president: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 
Says Nawaz has given a 'roadmap' for the JUI-F march



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secretary general Ahsan Iqbal clarified on Saturday that Shehbaz Sharif is and will remain the president of his party.

Iqbal said so while speaking to the media in Lahore. He said the PML-N is to play a key role in the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's 'Azadi March'.

The PML-N leader said a delegation of senior PML-N members will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman and hand the JUI-F chief a letter from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

"Nawaz Sharif has given a roadmap to the PML-N in his letter," he said. "Consultation will be held with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the light of Nawaz's letter and a strategy will be devised with regard to participation in the march."

Iqbal also clarified that only three officials of the party were authorized to comment on its policy. These included the president, secretary general and the party spokesperson.

"Apart from them, a statement by any other party member can only be his personal opinion," he said.

The PML-N leader said the entire party stands united under Nawaz's leadership and Shehbaz will continue to be the party president.

"There is no division or differences of any kind in the PML-N," he said. "People within the party may have different opinions, but Nawaz Sharif's decision is always the final word."



TOPICS:
ahsan IQBAL Nawaz Sharif Shehbaz Sharif
 
