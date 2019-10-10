Shehbaz criticizes Nawaz for picking fights with establishment: party leaders

File photo: AFP

Shehbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, criticized his elder brother and jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif for picking fights with the establishment and not paying heed to his advice, party leaders confirmed to SAMAA TV Thursday.

Shehbaz said at a party meeting Thursday that the PML-N suffered a loss whenever it picked a fight with the establishment, according to five party leaders, who spoke to SAMAA TV. He said he advised his elder brother against joining the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s ‘Azadi March’ later this month.

“But my brother doesn’t listen to me,” the party leaders quoted him as saying.

According to sources within the JUI-F, Nawaz Sharif has already assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that the PML-N will join his anti-government protest in Islamabad.

Shehbaz said that in the past, he had advised Nawaz not to remove General (retd) Jahangir Karamat and General (retd) Pervez Musharraf as army chiefs.

The PML-N president, according to party leaders, said he told the former premier during his last tenure to stop fighting with the establishment and serve the people.

Shehbaz didn’t even go to the Kot Lakhpat prison to meet his brother Thursday. Ahsan Iqbal, a senior PML-N leader, told the media a day earlier that Nawaz Sharif would make a final decision whether the PML-N should join the JUI-F’s march.

The party hasn’t officially announced that it would join Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government march. Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, however, said Thursday morning that he would join the JUI-F’s march.

“Anyone who loves Nawaz Sharif will attend the march,” Safdar said. “I will follow Maulana into the dharna, no matter what.”

The JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’ will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced a day earlier. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, a PTI minister in Punjab, believes that the PML-N has been divided into two groups. Fawad Chaudhry, a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, claims that Shehbaz has refused to be part of the anti-government march.