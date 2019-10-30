Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Shakargarh lawyers caught on camera beating woman up outside court

1 hour ago
Shakargarh lawyers caught on camera beating woman up outside court

A group of lawyers kicked and beat up a woman outside a local court in district Narowal’s Shakargarh on Tuesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The woman, identified as Amrat, had come to the court for a hearing. She said that the lawyers did not let her enter the chamber, dragged her outside the court and beat her up. The graphic video showed them kicking her and pushing her while others looked on.

The local bar association’s president, Naeem Iqbal, said that the woman was accompanied by some men. She tried to kidnap one of the lawyers named Yasir Khan, he claimed.

The police registered a case against the lawyers under sections 354 (assault of a woman), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and instructed the Narowal DPO to submit a report.

Reporting by Muhammad Kashif.

 
