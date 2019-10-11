Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sons record statements in LNG case

1 hour ago
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sons record statements in LNG case
Photo: AFP

The National Accountability Bureau has started investigating the three sons of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG corruption case. 

Abdullah Shahid, Haider Shahid, and Nadir Shah appeared before NAB in Rawalpindi and recorded their statements.

They were asked about their father’s assets and businesses.

Abbasi is currently in NAB’s custody. The bureau has been investigating Abbasi in the LNG corruption case. He has been accused of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself during his tenure as the federal petroleum minister. His name is also on the Exit Control List.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
NAB shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.