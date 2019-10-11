Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sons record statements in LNG case

Photo: AFP

The National Accountability Bureau has started investigating the three sons of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG corruption case.

Abdullah Shahid, Haider Shahid, and Nadir Shah appeared before NAB in Rawalpindi and recorded their statements.

They were asked about their father’s assets and businesses.

Abbasi is currently in NAB’s custody. The bureau has been investigating Abbasi in the LNG corruption case. He has been accused of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself during his tenure as the federal petroleum minister. His name is also on the Exit Control List.

