Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail’s remand extended till Oct 28

An Islamabad accountability court extended Friday the judicial remand of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the LNG terminal case.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case and extended their judicial remand till October 28.

Abbasi was arrested on July 18, while Ismail on August 7.

NAB presented both the PML-N leaders and former PSO MD Sheikh Imranul Haq. They are being kept at Adiala Jail.

Abbasi, while speaking in court, said that NAB isn’t letting him meet his lawyers and associates.

“How can I discuss strategies for my defence without meeting my lawyers”, Abbasi asked, adding that he was not allowed to use a laptop at the prison.

Ismail’s lawyer complained that his client was not being provided the diet his doctors had prescribed.

The court then summoned a reply from jail officials pertaining to the reservations raised by the PML-N leaders.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Abbasi said the bureau has failed to prove any allegation against him or former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The government is forging cases and the state is being unfair towards the opposition. They are just making arrests without presenting any proof.

Government officers, both serving and retired, are being threatened to become witnesses in cases against PML-N leaders, he claimed.

When asked about the JUI-F’s Azadi March, he said that it is a big success of the opposition and it shows that the government has failed. The party will decide who will participate in the march, he added.