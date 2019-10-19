Shafqat urges Fazl not to drag seminary students into politics

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood urged on Saturday Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to drag seminary students into politics.

He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Mahmood said that he was worried that Fazl had been appealing seminary students to join his march. “I am worried about this because he wants to include children in his protest,” he remarked.

The minister said their desire for talks should not be mistaken for weakness. “The government adopted the path of talks in the larger interest of the country,” he added.

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

However, the two sides have not yet held any negotiations.

