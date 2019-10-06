Senior journalist Abul Hasanat passes away in Karachi 

Senior journalist Abul Hasanat passed away after a brief illness on Saturday night. He was 68.

He worked at Dawn from 1995 to 2010, during which he served as Karachi city editor and senior editorial adviser. He then joined The Express Tribune in 2011 as an editorial consultant was still working there.

His funeral prayers will be held at Masjid-e-Khair-ul Bashar, Block J, North Nazimabad, after Zuhr prayers on Sunday (today).

He had a Bachelor’s Degree in history, philosophy and international relations from Karachi University. He had graduated in 1973.

He leaves behind a wife, three daughters and a son.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.