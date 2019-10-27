Sunday, October 27, 2019  | 27 Safar, 1441 | BETA
‘Selected’ government will soon go home, says Bilawal

2 hours ago
‘Selected’ government will soon go home, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday the “selected” government would soon go home and his party would again form a government at the centre.

The PPP chairman said so while speaking to the media in Kashmore, Sindh. He said that days of the incumbent government were numbered.

“Soon the selected government will go home,” Bilawal said. “Fresh election will be held and Peoples Party will form a government at the centre.”

He also thanked the masses for a historic rally in Kandhkot a day earlier.

“The people conveyed Sindh’s message to the federation that they are ready to tolerate any kind of oppression, but won’t make a compromise on their rights,” the PPP chairman said.

He said that after coming into power his party would fulfill the promise Asif Ali Zardari made to the people and resolve their issues.

bilawal bhutto zardari government PPP
 
