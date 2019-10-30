Scientists develop ‘revolutionary’ tuberculosis vaccine

An experimental new vaccine that could protect adults against tuberculosis was unveiled by scientists on Tuesday.

The vaccine targets the bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes the disease.

The researchers tested the vaccine in about 3,300 adults in TB-endemic countries including Kenya, South Africa and Zambia. Each adult was given two doses of the vaccine one month apart.

The treatment was found to be 54% effective, scientists said in the study’s paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Only 13 of those tested went on to develop active tuberculosis during the follow-up of three years.

“It is likely that the vaccine will need to be tested in additional populations, and possibly bigger trials before it will be licensed. Assuming the data holds up in the remaining trials, which seems likely, this vaccine has the potential to revolutionise TB treatment,” David Lewinsohn, a tuberculosis expert, told the BBC.

He said the vaccine would be available to the general population by 2028. It is being hailed as a “game changer” as the current vaccine, BCG, only provides protection against the disease to children.

The treatment regimen for tuberculosis is also costly and complicated as patients have to take a cocktail of antibiotics for several months.

The new vaccine, known as M72/AS01E, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) who has been working on a vaccine for tuberculosis for 20 years.

Tuberculosis is considered the world’s most lethal infectious disease. The World Health Organisation estimated that 10 million people across the globe were affected by the disease last year.

In Pakistan, 510,000 new cases are reported every year. It is ranked fifth among high-burden countries in the world.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.