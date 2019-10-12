Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Education

School sued for making student stand outside class for days

2 hours ago
 
A school in Peshawar was sued after a student was made to stand outside his class for five days over non-payment of his dues.

Alamzaib Khan, father of the school-goer, filed a petition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection Court against the Peshawar Model School under the Child Protection Act.

He stated that the school administration made his child stand outside the class for five days over non-payment of his summer vacation fees.

The complainant said it negatively impacted his son’s mind, while his education was also affected.

Khan made Peshawar Model School Warsak Road Branch Director Asad Sethi, Principal Fauzia Umar and class teacher Sonia Bashir parties in his petition.

The court after listening to initial arguments approved the petition for hearing. It also directed station house officer of the concerned police station to investigate the matter and report findings to the court.

Advocate Bilal Khan, the counsel of the petitioner, said this is the first case of its kind in the KP Child Protection Court, which pertains to harassment and school fees.

The petitioner also filed a complaint to the Private Schools Regulatory Authority pertaining to the fee matter, but no action was taken.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Education Peshawar
 
