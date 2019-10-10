Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Local

SBCA to form task force to deal with illegal constructions

59 mins ago
 
The Sindh Building Control Authority has decided to form a task force to tackle the issue of illegal constructions in Karachi.

The decision was made at a meeting of the SBCA’s directors on Thursday, which was presided over by its Director General Zafar Ahsan.

It was also decided that the task force would be headed by a senior director-level officer of the SBCA. According to the SBCA DG, the names of senior directors, Jamil Memon, Sarfaraz Hussain, Munawwar Siddiqui and Ashkaar Dawar, are under consideration for the post.

Ahsan said the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment and other agencies are also on-board with the SBCA’s in this regard.

He said SBCA Director Demolition Abdul Sajjad would also accompany members of the task force during operations against illegal constructions in the city.

Karachi SBCA
 
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
