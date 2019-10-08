Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
SBCA to establish special courts to deal with illegal constructions

57 mins ago
 
SBCA to establish special courts to deal with illegal constructions

The Sindh Building Control Authority has decided to establish its own special courts to deal with illegal constructions, and violation of building layout and completion plans.

SBCA Director General Zafar Ahsan told SAMAA Digital the authority has planned to introduce its own special courts and a magistrate system to handle such cases.

He said the recommendations in this regard have been forwarded to the Sindh government, adding that these special courts would be established soon after an approval by the Sindh cabinet.

The SBCA has also established a complaint cell at its headquarters located at the Civic Center, Karachi, where the general public can lodge their complaints from 11am to 2pm every Tuesday and Thursday, he said.

“Resolution of public complaints is a top priority of the SBCA,” Ahsan said, adding that strict departmental action would be taken against officers who would not resolve complaints in stipulated timeframe.

He said illegal constructions were continued in Karachi due to the absence of any new housing schemes and a significant increase in population.

“Illegal constructions are on the rise in Liaquatabad Town, Paposh Nagar, Nazimabad Town, Neelum Colony and PNT Colony”, the SBCA DG said.

He said the SBCA demolition squad has been taking action against illegally constructed buildings in the megapolis on a daily basis. “Four demolition teams go out every day and raze six to eight illegal constructions.”

Asked about corruption in the SBCA, Ahsan said the individual act of an officer cannot be associated with the organisation, adding that 47officers have already been penalized by means of suspensions, demotions and stoppage of their increments.

He said that investigative agencies like the Anti-Corruption Establishment and the National Accountability Bureau were working in this regard and the SBCA was extending its full cooperation in uprooting corruption from the organisation.

The SBCA DG also admitted that a few officers were involved in supporting illegal constructions. However, he said the authority has formed vigilance committees to keep such individuals and practices in check.

