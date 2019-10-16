Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Saudi Arabia, Iran willing to hold talks: Pakistan foreign minister

26 mins ago
 
Saudi Arabia and Iran are willing to hold talks to defuse tensions in the Middle East, Pakistan’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said so while briefing the media on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the current political situation in Pakistan.

He said they saw tensions increasing between the two brotherly countries with whom Pakistan has cordial relations.

“Pakistan decided that it should play a role in defusing tensions as the entire region would be affected if the situation turned ugly,” the foreign minister said.

PM Khan met with the Iranian leadership in Tehran on Sunday, which was followed by his visit to Saudi Arabia. The Pakistan premier held meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad on Tuesday.

Qureshi said the premier’s meetings with the Saudi and Iranian leaders were useful and both the regional powers are willing to hold talks.

He said Iran agreed to talks and the dark clouds of war appeared to be fading. The foreign minister said Saudi Arabia also agreed to clear misunderstandings through negotiations.

The foreign minister said PM Khan thanked the Saudi and Iranian leadership for the meetings and apprised them of the situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s oppressive measures in the valley.

‘Governments aren’t toppled through sit-ins’

Speaking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in, he said they have the ability to resolve political issues in a political manner.

“[We] are ready to hold talks with them. A committee has been constituted under the supervision of Pervez Khattak for negotiations,” Qureshi said.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, according to Fazl. It is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board for his anti-government march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N hasn’t made a formal announcement confirming its participation. However, the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and the National Party have decided to join the JUI-F in its protest against the government.

Qureshi said they have no fear and no one should have any misunderstanding.

“Governments are not toppled through sit-ins. We have a 126-day experience,” he said in reference to his party’s sit-in in 2014 that had failed to topple the then Nawaz government.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is entering an era of political stability and currently there are many investment and tourism opportunities in the country.

