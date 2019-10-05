Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Sattar blames Sindh govt, KMC for Karachi’s deplorable state

11 mins ago
 
Laments unemployment, rising street crimes in the city



Farooq Sattar, a disgruntled leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, blamed on Saturday the Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for bad governance and worrisome state of affairs in the megapolis.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Sattar expressed his concerns regarding the situation in the city. He demanded the provincial government stop fooling the masses.

"This is just a worrisome situation and bad governance," the disgruntled MQM-P leader said, adding that he knew where the Rs600 billion allocated for the city were lying.

He said he would inform about the funds allocated for the city if a commission was made.

Sattar said a few years ago, unemployment was not so widespread, neither the street crime rate was as high as it is today.

He said he would see if the anti-rabies vaccine would be available or not, if ever a minister was bitten by a stray dog in Karachi.

Asked about former DG Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, the disgruntled MQM-P leader said he had often heard of a bathroom attached to a bedroom, but this was the first time he heard of a bedroom inside a bathroom.



TOPICS:
farooq sattar Karachi Sindh
 
