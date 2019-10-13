Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ wins the Kim Ji-Seok award

Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha has been awarded the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

The film had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea earlier this week.

The Busan International Film Festival launched this award two years ago to commemorate Kim Ji-Seok, the founding member and deputy director of the festival. With the goal to ‘discover and encourage Asian films’, the Kim Ji-Seok Award is awarded to two out of ‘approximately ten world premieres’ selected from the Asian Cinema section.

Khoosat unveiled the trailer of Zindagi Tamasha last week. It paints an obscure and grim picture that holds up a spine chilling mirror to our society.

The trailer narrates the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja (played by Arif Hassan) and his family who find themselves ostracised when a certain video of Khawaja becomes public.

After the video goes viral, even his own daughter, Sadaf (played by Eman Suleman) is ashamed of him.

Directed and co-produced by Khoosat and his sister Kanwal Khoosat and written by Nirmal Bano, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual film, mostly shot in Punjabi.

Along with Hassan and Suleman, the cast includes Ali Qureshi, Samiya Mumtaz, and Imran Khoosat.

Zindagi Tamasha has been cleared by the censor board and will be released in Pakistan in January 2020. The background score and music of the movie is by an Islamabad-based band, Saakin.

