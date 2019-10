Salman Shahbaz, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, has been declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court.

The court in Lahore was hearing the money laundering and assets case against him.

A NAB prosecutor told the court that Salman has not been appearing before them for investigation. He has been summoned many times but he didn’t appear once, the prosecutor added.

Salman’s transferrable and non-transferrable properties have been seized too, the NAB lawyer remarked.

