A sessions court in Lahore has approved the interim bail of Captain (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, till October 26.

He has been named in a case on interfering in public matters and misbehaving with the police. The court has given him seven days to submit an Rs50,000 surety bond.

The court has ordered the investigating officer to submit his report at the next hearing.

