Russian inmates kill female jail warden in Gaddani

A female jail warden was killed by three Russian prisoners in Gaddani prison Monday night.

Naveed Alam, a police official, told Arab News that the three Russian women killed Zoya Bint-e-Yahya Imrani for her religious beliefs.

Prison officials said 23-year-old Zoya was a resident of Gaddani. Her body was handed over to family.

He added that the Russian prisoners killed the prison official because they thought she was “an infidel”.

The accused were identified as Khadija Bint-e-Abdullah, Zainab and Ayesha Bint-e-Musa.

According to officials, the Russian women were shifted to Gaddani prison from Quetta jail for the sake of granting them consular access to their country’s diplomatic mission in Karachi.