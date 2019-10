Three robbers made away with over Rs10 million worth of valuables from a house in North Karachi on Monday.

The robbery occurred in North Karachi’s Sector 9 in broad daylight.

The thieves also beat up a four-year-old and women at the house.

They took gold jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables before fleeing.

The police are investigating the case.

