Rawalpindi sub-inspector shot dead over ‘personal enmity’: police

A policeman was shot dead on Thursday in Rawalpindi’s Sher Khan Colony within the limits of the Civil Lines police station.

Sub-inspector Raja Rashid was attacked due to personal enmity, according to the police.

Rashid had picked his son from university and was on his way home. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on him, a spokesperson of the Rawalpindi police said.

The policeman was deployed at the Saddar Beroni police station.

SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP Saddar Mazhar Iqbal formed a team, comprising IT experts, to investigate the murder.

