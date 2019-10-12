Rawalpindi man murders wife in broad daylight 

A man has been arrested for killing his wife in broad daylight in Rawalpindi’s Chahan.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Friday in which he can be seen firing shots at his wife and then trying to escape with an accomplice.

The suspect, identified as Bilal, was arrested alongside his accomplice by the police during the case investigation. The murder weapon has been seized from him too.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Asnaz Kanwal. The police said that the couple was having a lot of fights recently. They had two children.

Their neighbour told the police that the couple got married through watta satta. A custom that involves the simultaneous marriage of a brother-sister pair from two households.

