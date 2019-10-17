Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Ratodero’s new HIV treatment centre hopes to contain outbreak 

3 hours ago
 
Ratodero’s new HIV treatment centre hopes to contain outbreak 

Photo: APP/file

Pakistan Peoples’ Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated on Wednesday the HIV Treatment Support Centre in Larkana’s Ratodero on Wednesday.

Terming HIV a grave issue, Bilawal said the government will facilitate all those affected by the virus and their families. A donors’ conference will also take place soon to provide more resources such as transport to the people affected, he remarked.

The HIV treatment centre was built with the help of the UNICEF and will treat children, adults and pregnant women affected by HIV.

Those who had to travel to the Larkana centre earlier for treatment will now be able to avail it closer to their homes.

As per the most recent statistics provided by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, the number of people diagnosed with HIV in Ratodero has reached 1,119.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and SACP Director Dr Sikander Memon were present at the occasion too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
bilawal bhutto zardari HIV crisis Ratodero
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ratodero hospital, HIV crisis, Larkana
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.