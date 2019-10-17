Ratodero’s new HIV treatment centre hopes to contain outbreak 

Pakistan Peoples’ Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated on Wednesday the HIV Treatment Support Centre in Larkana’s Ratodero on Wednesday.

Terming HIV a grave issue, Bilawal said the government will facilitate all those affected by the virus and their families. A donors’ conference will also take place soon to provide more resources such as transport to the people affected, he remarked.

The HIV treatment centre was built with the help of the UNICEF and will treat children, adults and pregnant women affected by HIV.

Those who had to travel to the Larkana centre earlier for treatment will now be able to avail it closer to their homes.

As per the most recent statistics provided by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, the number of people diagnosed with HIV in Ratodero has reached 1,119.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and SACP Director Dr Sikander Memon were present at the occasion too.